Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HPF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.39

Shares of Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HPF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.39 and traded as high as C$2.54. Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF shares last traded at C$2.54, with a volume of 118,850 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.18.

About Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HPF)

Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide Unitholders with monthly cash distributions; the opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Company directly.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.