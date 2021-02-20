Hashgard (GARD) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $177,530.00

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Hashgard token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $21.96 million and approximately $177,530.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00059852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $435.81 or 0.00770315 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00040667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00056747 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00040946 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00017885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.78 or 0.04639436 BTC.

About Hashgard

GARD is a token. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,269,999,900 tokens. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.