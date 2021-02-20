Hathor (HTR) Price Tops $0.86 on Exchanges

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Hathor coin can now be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001513 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hathor has traded 90% higher against the dollar. Hathor has a total market cap of $154.73 million and $7.23 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.37 or 0.00486990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00069187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00086999 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00065489 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00077955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.37 or 0.00403881 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00027971 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

Buying and Selling Hathor

Hathor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

