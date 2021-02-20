Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $9,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HE opened at $35.02 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $55.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

