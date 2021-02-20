HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,208 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of HCA Healthcare worth $59,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,447,000 after purchasing an additional 32,461 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 120,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 48,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $196,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $850,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,941 shares of company stock worth $4,704,587 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Truist raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $177.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $181.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

