Head-To-Head Contrast: Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) and Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI)

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) and Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Banc of California alerts:

87.4% of Banc of California shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Banc of California shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Banc of California and Sturgis Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California 1.62% 3.88% 0.34% Sturgis Bancorp 20.20% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Banc of California and Sturgis Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California 0 1 4 0 2.80 Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banc of California presently has a consensus price target of $17.30, indicating a potential downside of 9.38%. Given Banc of California’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banc of California is more favorable than Sturgis Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banc of California and Sturgis Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California $403.23 million 2.38 $23.76 million $0.79 24.16 Sturgis Bancorp $24.69 million 1.61 $4.93 million N/A N/A

Banc of California has higher revenue and earnings than Sturgis Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Banc of California has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Sturgis Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Banc of California pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banc of California has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Banc of California beats Sturgis Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides various commercial and consumer loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate and multifamily loans; construction loans; single family residential mortgage loans; warehouse and indirect/direct leveraged lending; home equity lines of credit; small business administration loans; and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, card payment, remote and mobile deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, wire transfer, direct deposit, and internet banking services; and master demand accounts, interest rate swaps, and safe deposit boxes. Further, it invests in collateralized loan obligations, agency securities, municipal bonds, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, and corporate debt securities. As of October 27, 2020, the company operated 31 full-service branches in Southern California. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, sweep, trust, custodial, and agency accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD) and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage, automobile, savings and CD, personal, car and recreational vehicle, equipment and machinery, government supported, commercial, commercial real estate and commercial construction, residential and residential construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and business lines of credit; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers other personal banking services, such as private banking, cashier checks, wire transfers, foreign drafts and foreign currency, overdraft protection, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides direct deposit, Visa check card, merchant, CDARS, remote deposit capture, and checks reorder services; mortgage life, mortgage accidental death, mortgage disability, consumer, and commercial insurance products; and invests in liquid assets, including securities of federal and state agencies, certificates of deposit at insured financial institutions, and federal funds. Additionally, the company offers wealth management, cash management, investment brokerage advisory, and investment and financial advisory services; and Internet and mobile banking, bill pay, and telebank phone banking services. It operates through 12 offices; and loan production offices located in Portage and St. Joseph, Michigan. Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is based in Sturgis, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.