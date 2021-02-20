Head to Head Review: Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) and Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) and Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Telekom and Siyata Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Telekom 3.31% 7.94% 2.15% Siyata Mobile N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Deutsche Telekom and Siyata Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Telekom 0 3 7 1 2.82 Siyata Mobile 0 0 1 0 3.00

Siyata Mobile has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.04%. Given Siyata Mobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Siyata Mobile is more favorable than Deutsche Telekom.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Deutsche Telekom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Siyata Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Deutsche Telekom and Siyata Mobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Telekom $90.19 billion 0.95 $4.33 billion $1.08 16.60 Siyata Mobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Deutsche Telekom has higher revenue and earnings than Siyata Mobile.

Summary

Deutsche Telekom beats Siyata Mobile on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers. The company also provides mobile voice and data services to consumers and business customers; sells mobile devices and other hardware products; and sells mobile services to resellers and to companies that purchases and markets network services to third parties, such as mobile virtual network operators. In addition, it offers Internet services; Internet-based TV products and services; and information and communication technology systems for multinational corporations and public sector institutions with an infrastructure of data centers and networks under the T-Systems brand, as well as call center services. The company has 184 million mobile customers and 21 million broadband customers, as well as 28 million fixed-network lines. Deutsche Telekom AG has a collaboration with VMware, Inc. on cloud-based open and intelligent virtual RAN platform to bring agility to radio access networks for existing LTE and future 5G networks; and partnership with Microsoft to deliver high-performance cloud computing experiences. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users. In addition, it offers Uniden cellular signal boosters and accessories for homes, buildings, manufacturing facilities, and vehicles with poor cell coverage. The company serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets in Israel, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. Siyata Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

