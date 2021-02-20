Head to Head Survey: Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) versus Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.91%. Given Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is more favorable than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzon Pharmaceuticals -1,711.94% -20.29% -18.69% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A -339.86% -144.74%

Volatility & Risk

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzon Pharmaceuticals $210,000.00 219.15 -$980,000.00 N/A N/A Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.25 million ($1.06) -6.51

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in licensing drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron and Sylatron. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function. It is developing NurOwn, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and in Phase II for the treatment of progressive multiple sclerosis and alzheimer's disease, as well as for other central nervous system disorders. The company has a partnership with Catalent for the manufacture of NurOwn. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

