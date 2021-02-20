Head to Head Survey: Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) vs. TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) and TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pangaea Logistics Solutions and TORM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pangaea Logistics Solutions -0.16% 5.14% 2.69% TORM 18.55% 14.72% 7.49%

This table compares Pangaea Logistics Solutions and TORM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pangaea Logistics Solutions $412.20 million 0.34 $11.66 million $0.42 7.43 TORM $693.00 million 0.97 $166.02 million N/A N/A

TORM has higher revenue and earnings than Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.0% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of TORM shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.7% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TORM has a beta of -363.3, suggesting that its share price is 36,430% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and TORM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pangaea Logistics Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A TORM 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

TORM beats Pangaea Logistics Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. Its ocean logistics services comprise cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management. As of March 23, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 18 owned or partially owned vessels. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 13, 2020, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. TORM PLC is a subsidiary of Njord Luxco.

