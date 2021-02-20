HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,737 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.29% of HealthEquity worth $15,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,650 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 271.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,269,000 after buying an additional 38,463 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 100,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

In other news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,611 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,597 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY opened at $79.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,586.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.