Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2,811.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $29.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.64.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 84.09%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.