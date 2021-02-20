HeartBout (HB) Reaches Market Cap of $274,267.30

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $274,267.30 and approximately $306.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeartBout token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded up 36.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00062891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $486.94 or 0.00854622 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00038488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00057294 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00043506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.74 or 0.04857663 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00018289 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HeartBout (HB) is a token. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

