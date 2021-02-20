Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $83.94 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00052880 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.78 or 0.00252439 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002314 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011618 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012326 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000159 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,174,647,706 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

