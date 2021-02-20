HedgeTrade (HEDG) Market Cap Reaches $504.18 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $504.18 million and approximately $127,027.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00002531 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003120 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00039137 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000432 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005407 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00018716 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000500 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

