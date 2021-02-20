HEIDI Price Reaches $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded down 58.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, HEIDI has traded 85.2% higher against the dollar. One HEIDI token can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. HEIDI has a total market capitalization of $4,295.77 and approximately $754.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HEIDI alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 82% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About HEIDI

HEIDI is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch

HEIDI Token Trading

HEIDI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEIDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEIDI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.