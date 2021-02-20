HempCoin (THC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,536.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.97 million and $4,536.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,759.55 or 0.99734604 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00040920 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00129011 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003471 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,699,961 coins and its circulating supply is 260,564,811 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

