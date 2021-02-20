Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) (LON:HINT) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $154.91

Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) (LON:HINT) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 154.91 ($2.02) and traded as low as GBX 152 ($1.99). Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) shares last traded at GBX 155 ($2.03), with a volume of 183,073 shares.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 154.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 148.53.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.
Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) Company Profile (LON:HINT)
Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.
