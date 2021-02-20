Henderson Investment (OTCMKTS:HDVTY) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Henderson Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:HDVTY)’s stock price dropped 16.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24.

About Henderson Investment (OTCMKTS:HDVTY)

Henderson Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of department stores in Hong Kong. It operates six department stores under the Citistore name; and two general merchandise stores-cum-supermarkets under the APITA and UNY names. The company is based in Central, Hong Kong.

