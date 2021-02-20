HEROcoin (PLAY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22,460.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $22,460.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

HEROcoin can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.

