Hive Achieves Market Cap of $125.21 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. Hive has a market capitalization of $125.21 million and $7.06 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded up 32.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000149 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00028862 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 398,997,813 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hive’s official website is hive.io

Buying and Selling Hive

Hive can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

