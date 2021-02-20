HolidayCheck Group AG (HOC.F) (ETR:HOC) Trading Down 1.3%

HolidayCheck Group AG (HOC.F) (ETR:HOC)’s stock price traded down 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €1.92 ($2.26) and last traded at €1.94 ($2.28). 16,311 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €1.96 ($2.31).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.65.

HolidayCheck Group AG (HOC.F) Company Profile (ETR:HOC)

HolidayCheck Group AG engages in the transaction-based online business in the fields of travel and weather in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, Poland, Germany, and Switzerland. It operates a range of hotel rating and holiday booking portals, which offer package tours, cruise, hotels, and rental car booking services; and WeerOnline.nl, an advertising based weather portal.

