Homeros (HMR) Trading 19.2% Lower This Week

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, Homeros has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One Homeros token can now be bought for about $0.0624 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $27.68 million and $7.66 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Homeros alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $273.54 or 0.00484869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00069164 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00086658 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00065955 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00076938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.99 or 0.00405892 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00027896 BTC.

Homeros Token Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,268,600 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

Buying and Selling Homeros

Homeros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.