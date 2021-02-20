Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,695 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $203.56 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.60 and a 200-day moving average of $187.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

