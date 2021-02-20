Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.7% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $203.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.03. The stock has a market cap of $141.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

