HOQU Achieves Market Cap of $401,845.44 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HOQU has a market cap of $401,845.44 and $2.13 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HOQU alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00060051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $438.20 or 0.00772874 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00041163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00056977 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00017998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,673.35 or 0.04715164 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00040821 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.