HOQU Trading 34% Higher This Week (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. HOQU has a total market cap of $414,546.69 and $775,823.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HOQU has traded up 34% against the dollar. One HOQU token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00062311 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $458.74 or 0.00814349 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00040307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00057813 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.77 or 0.04971897 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00042530 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00018282 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HQX is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

