Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) Shares Up 0.8%

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) shot up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.14 and last traded at C$6.14. 2,182 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.09.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.65.

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$29.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$28.76 million.

