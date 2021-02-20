Horizons Enhanced Income Gold Producers ETF Common (HEP.TO) (TSE:HEP) Shares Down 1.3%

Horizons Enhanced Income Gold Producers ETF Common (HEP.TO) (TSE:HEP)’s share price was down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$28.82 and last traded at C$28.96. Approximately 38,507 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 20,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.34.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.32.

