HTMLCOIN (HTML) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.23 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $18,763.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,217.04 or 0.99647593 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00039313 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $301.03 or 0.00533590 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $457.10 or 0.00810239 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.11 or 0.00269619 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.01 or 0.00129420 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008401 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003104 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Token Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.