Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Holdings Increased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,252 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.12% of Humana worth $64,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUM stock opened at $376.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $474.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $399.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.33.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

