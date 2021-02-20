Humaniq (HMQ) Market Cap Reaches $2.16 Million

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $68,663.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00060051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.20 or 0.00772874 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00041163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00056977 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00017998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,673.35 or 0.04715164 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00040821 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.