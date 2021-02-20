Humanscape Hits Market Cap of $23.72 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $23.72 million and approximately $125,603.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 38.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Humanscape

Humanscape (HUM) is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Token Trading

