HUNT (HUNT) Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. HUNT has a market capitalization of $19.66 million and $11.31 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HUNT has traded up 61.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $278.14 or 0.00486794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00072993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00082735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00069559 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00077290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $240.69 or 0.00421242 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00026780 BTC.

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt

Buying and Selling HUNT

HUNT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars.

