Huobi BTC (HBTC) Trading Up 20.2% Over Last 7 Days

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $274.13 million and approximately $297,081.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for approximately $56,989.00 or 0.99681817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.74 or 0.00501544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00069139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00084803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00072001 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00078994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.57 or 0.00405044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00025926 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 4,810 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.