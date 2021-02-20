HUSD Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. HUSD has a total market cap of $538.34 million and $167.06 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One HUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00060806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.40 or 0.00795631 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00040709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00057256 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00018392 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00041494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.10 or 0.04694774 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 538,425,956 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

HUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

