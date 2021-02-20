HYCON Achieves Market Cap of $3.38 Million (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. One HYCON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HYCON has traded down 34% against the US dollar. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $649,519.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HYCON alerts:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00072754 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000066 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. HYCON’s total supply is 3,018,626,954 coins and its circulating supply is 2,668,626,952 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HYCON Coin Trading

HYCON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.