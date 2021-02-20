Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.30

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$29.30 and traded as low as C$28.02. Hydro One Limited (H.TO) shares last traded at C$28.04, with a volume of 1,065,988 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on H. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.66, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of C$16.76 billion and a PE ratio of 9.25.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

