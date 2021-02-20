Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Up 50.2% This Week

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 50.2% against the US dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $9.93 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00062899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.85 or 0.00848568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00038295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00057271 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00044058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.11 or 0.04900662 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00018296 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.