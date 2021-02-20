Hyman Charles D Purchases 3,073 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hyman Charles D grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.8% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $22,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD opened at $279.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.72 and its 200-day moving average is $275.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $301.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

