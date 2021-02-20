HyperCash (HC) Price Tops $1.31 on Exchanges

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. HyperCash has a total market cap of $59.24 million and $27.76 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002300 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,558.83 or 0.98929379 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00042014 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.86 or 0.00571719 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $497.24 or 0.00869746 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.98 or 0.00269326 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.75 or 0.00135994 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005919 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,052,602 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.