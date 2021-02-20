Hyperion Price Reaches $0.0413 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, Hyperion has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for about $0.0413 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $8.87 million and $45,105.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00061325 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $441.13 or 0.00789240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00037766 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00056289 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00041720 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00018104 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.75 or 0.04679911 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,211,921,054 coins and its circulating supply is 214,764,317 coins. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.