I/O Coin Tops One Day Volume of $46,914.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $46,914.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $307.99 or 0.00544547 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007554 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00033620 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.94 or 0.02584791 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000425 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,704,823 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.