Icanic Brands (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Trading Down 4.6%

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF)’s stock price was down 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 562,740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,057,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37.

About Icanic Brands (OTCMKTS:ICNAF)

Icanic Brands Company Inc provides life enhancement products in Canada. The company owns license for X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. It markets and sells dietary supplements for nonmedical use primarily cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, as well as non-cannabis infused sprays.

