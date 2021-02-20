ICHI (ICHI) Trading 71% Higher Over Last Week

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last week, ICHI has traded up 71% against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for about $7.16 or 0.00012796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $241,435.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.74 or 0.00490754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00070514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00083428 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00065064 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00076778 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.63 or 0.00404822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00028272 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

ICHI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

