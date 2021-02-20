ICON Trading Up 35.4% Over Last 7 Days (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $2.13 or 0.00003772 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded 35.4% higher against the US dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and $204.61 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 590,107,811 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ICON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

