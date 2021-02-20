IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,480 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,270 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of IDACORP worth $6,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in IDACORP in the third quarter worth $25,025,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 827.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after acquiring an additional 281,559 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 51.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 601,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,095,000 after acquiring an additional 205,305 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at $14,289,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 22.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,675,000 after acquiring an additional 136,947 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $88.18 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

