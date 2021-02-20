Idena One Day Trading Volume Reaches $131,391.00 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, Idena has traded up 58.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges. Idena has a market cap of $6.84 million and approximately $131,391.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Idena alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.02 or 0.00461874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00067640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00094509 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008230 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00064008 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010353 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 64,850,881 coins and its circulating supply is 37,231,354 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Idena Coin Trading

Idena can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.