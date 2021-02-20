IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Position Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,456 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of IDEX worth $50,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in IDEX by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $196.75 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $211.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.90 and its 200-day moving average is $188.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen cut IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.40.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,995.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

