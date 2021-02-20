IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.40.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $544.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 94.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $573.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $502.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,898 shares of company stock worth $21,453,941 in the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

