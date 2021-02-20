IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 2.4% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $51,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,891.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,004,000 after buying an additional 311,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,572,000 after purchasing an additional 258,375 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,000.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,019,000 after purchasing an additional 154,228 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 281.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 171,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,574,000 after purchasing an additional 126,880 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 231,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,983,000 after purchasing an additional 115,535 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $7.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $544.13. 654,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,764. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $573.99. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.40.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,898 shares of company stock worth $21,453,941. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

